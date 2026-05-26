Kia Sued Over Defect Causing Dash Screens To Go Blank

By Mike Curley ( May 26, 2026, 7:32 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of drivers is suing Kia America Inc. in California federal court, alleging its 2023-2025 Kia Telluride vehicles have a latent defect that causes the digital dashboard screen to go blank, depriving drivers of important information such as speed, safety alerts and gears....
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