Justices Deny Fla.'s Bid To Sue Calif., Wash. In Trucking Fight
By Linda Chiem ( May 26, 2026, 12:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday spurned Florida's bid to file suit alleging California and Washington state flouted federal law by allowing unauthorized immigrants to obtain commercial driver's licenses, but dissenting Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito said the high court "cannot refuse to hear suits between states."...
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