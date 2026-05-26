Sonrai's $59M Trade Theft Verdict Trimmed To $10.4M

By Elliot Weld ( May 26, 2026, 6:15 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has reduced a $59 million jury verdict won by garbage truck maker Sonrai Systems to $10.4 million in a case over a rival company poaching a Sonrai executive, finding that while the evidence showed the rival's behavior was reprehensible, it didn't merit the amount the jury awarded....
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