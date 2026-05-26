11th Circ. Can't Hear Sex Trafficking Coverage Dispute
By Hope Patti ( May 26, 2026, 3:23 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit said it does not have jurisdiction to hear an insurer's appeal of a Georgia federal court decision tossing its claim that the company has no duty to defend an Atlanta-area hotel against a sex trafficking suit....
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