FTC Tells DC Circ. That Meta Monopoly Judge Botched Timing

By Bryan Koenig ( May 26, 2026, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has urged the D.C. Circuit to revive its lawsuit accusing Meta of monopolizing personal social media through its purchases of WhatsApp and Instagram, arguing the district court wrongly held the question of monopoly to when the case went to trial, not when the FTC sued....
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