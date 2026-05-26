Investors, Schwab Defend Antitrust Settlement At 5th Circ.

By Sarah Jarvis ( May 26, 2026, 9:29 PM EDT) -- Charles Schwab and its investors have urged the Fifth Circuit to affirm a final deal they reached in Texas federal court to conclude an antitrust suit over its merger with TD Ameritrade, arguing among other things that Iowa's attorney general lacks standing to appeal the class settlement....
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