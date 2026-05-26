Air Force Urges Justices To Unravel Guam Munitions Ruling
By Madeline Lyskawa ( May 26, 2026, 8:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Air Force has told the U.S. Supreme Court that the Ninth Circuit erred in holding that the military branch was required to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act before seeking to renew a permit to dispose of hazardous waste at Tarague Beach on Guam. ...
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