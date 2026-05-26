Conn. Tribes Seek Role In CFTC Betting Preemption Fight
By Aislinn Keely ( May 26, 2026, 8:59 PM EDT) -- The Mohegan Tribe of Indians of Connecticut and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation on Tuesday moved to intervene in the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's suit over Connecticut regulators' attempts to shut down certain prediction markets....
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