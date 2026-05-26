NY Lawyer Gets A Year After $20M Emigrant Bank Fraud Trial
By Stewart Bishop ( May 26, 2026, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A compliance lawyer convicted at trial for allegedly conning an Emigrant Bank unit out of $20 million by lying about his investment firm's tax lien collateral was sentenced Tuesday in Manhattan federal court to a year and a day in prison for what prosecutors say was a straight-up scheme to steal from a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation-insured bank. ...
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