3rd Circ. Affirms Toss Of Spirit Airlines Site Tracking Suit

By Gina Kim ( May 27, 2026, 10:26 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has refused to revive a proposed class action accusing the now-defunct Spirit Airlines of recording communications by visitors to its website, finding the plaintiffs voluntarily provided information to look for flights and that, at any rate, many understand "'that what we do on the Internet is not completely private.'"...
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