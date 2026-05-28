Meta Must Face Contract Claim In Facebook Ad Pricing Suit
By Bonnie Eslinger ( May 28, 2026, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge trimmed a putative class action accusing Meta Platforms Inc. of secretly changing Facebook's ad auction system in a way that caused advertisers to pay more than promised, but said "ambiguity" in the social media giant's agreements meant a breach of contract claim survives the company's motion to dismiss....
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