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Turning To The Courts When PBM Reform Falls Short

By Selina Coleman, Nicholas Rodriguez and Megan Ali ( June 2, 2026, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Pharmacy benefit managers have become a focal point in the national debate over healthcare costs. After years of lighter oversight, PBMs now face bipartisan scrutiny from Congress, lawsuits from the Federal Trade Commission, and reform bills from state legislatures....

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