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Walmart Rips Estee Lauder's 'Vague And Ambiguous' TM Fight

By Dorothy Atkins ( May 27, 2026, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Walmart has urged a California federal judge to toss the bulk of Estee Lauder's lawsuit accusing the retail giant of selling infringing beauty products online, arguing the complaint is too "vague and ambiguous" about which products, sellers, listings and legal theories are at issue for the case to proceed....

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