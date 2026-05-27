Tennis Body Says WTA Retaliated After Expulsion Bid Blocked

By Alex Lawson ( May 27, 2026, 12:16 PM EDT) -- The International Tennis Federation has broadened its legal fight against the Women's Tennis Association, claiming that it was hit with an "exorbitant" fee after a New York federal judge blocked the WTA's effort to oust the ITF from its board....
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