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Fla. Detention Site Pollutes, Environmental Group Tells Court

By David Minsky ( May 27, 2026, 6:32 PM EDT) -- An environmental nonprofit told a Florida federal judge Wednesday that the director of the state's disaster agency illegally authorized a fleet of diesel-burning equipment that pollutes protected land surrounding an Everglades immigrant detention center, leading to violations of the Clean Air Act....

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