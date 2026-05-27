NJ Justices Revive Eye Injury Suit For 'Gatekeeping' Test

By George Woolston ( May 27, 2026, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of New Jersey revived a woman's suit alleging she suffered serious eye injuries because of a defect in Allergan USA Inc.'s product Ozurdex, ruling Wednesday that the trial court failed to conduct the gatekeeping inquiry required when there is a dispute over the reliability of expert testimony....
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