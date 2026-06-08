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Lessons For Banks From Recent FCA Enforcement Trends

By Amanda Santella, Elizabeth McKeen and Ashley Pavel ( June 8, 2026, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The government has historically relied on financial services institutions to administer relief programs in times of economic crisis. During the Great Recession, the government asked mortgage servicers to participate in the voluntary Home Affordable Mortgage Program, or HAMP, which ultimately resulted in the modification of over a million residential home mortgage loans....

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