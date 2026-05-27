PacifiCorp Link Should DQ Appeal Judge, Plaintiffs Say
By Cara Salvatore ( May 27, 2026, 10:50 PM EDT) -- Counsel for a class of Oregon property owners asked an appeals court Tuesday to disqualify the judge who authored a decision overturning classwide liability against PacifiCorp for wildfire damage, saying the judge's alleged work for the utility in prior private practice would cause a reasonable person to question her impartiality....
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