Why License? 5th Circ. Weighs 'Server Test' In News App Fight
By Ivan Moreno ( June 2, 2026, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit judge on Tuesday asked counsel for a news aggregation app why publishers would ever license their articles if the app can lawfully show readers the same content without paying as long as it's hosted on the publishers' own servers....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.