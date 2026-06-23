Justices Clear Path For Exxon Damages Claim In Cuba Case

By Caroline Simson ( June 23, 2026, 10:23 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court found Tuesday that a federal law allowing U.S. victims of property seizures by the Cuban government to seek damages automatically abrogates the sovereign immunity of state-owned entities targeted in such cases, clearing a path for Exxon Mobil Corp.'s bid for some $1 billion in damages....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.