Baseball Podcaster Sued By Ex-Producer Over Pay
By Julie Manganis ( May 27, 2026, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Baseball podcaster Jared Carrabis and his production company were hit with a proposed class action in Massachusetts on Wednesday by a former producer who says Carrabis used the end of a sponsorship deal to stop paying him and other personnel on his podcasts at the end of February....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.