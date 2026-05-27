CFTC Sends Prediction Markets Proposal To White House

By Aislinn Keely ( May 27, 2026, 8:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission confirmed to Law360 on Wednesday that it has sent its planned rules for event contracts to the White House for review, marking another step toward issuing prediction market regulations amid jurisdictional battles with state gaming regulators....
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