Matthew Perry's Assistant Gets 41 Months For Ketamine Death

By Craig Clough ( May 27, 2026, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Matthew Perry's former assistant was sentenced to 41 months in prison Wednesday by a California federal judge for his role in the actor's fatal ketamine overdose, delivering the sentence shortly after Perry's stepfather, Keith Morrison of "Dateline," chastised the defendant for not notifying the family Perry's addiction struggles had returned....
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