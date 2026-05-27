Ex-Doximity Exec Gets 2 Years For Insider Trading Scheme

By Bonnie Eslinger ( May 27, 2026, 10:46 PM EDT) -- The former chief revenue officer of medical professional networking platform Doximity Inc. has been sentenced by a New York federal judge to just over two years in prison for securities fraud related to his trading on inside information before the company's earnings calls, prosecutors announced Wednesday....
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