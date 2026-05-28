4 Firms Steer Fertitta's $17.6B Caesars Entertainment Buy

By Al Barbarino ( May 28, 2026, 11:23 AM EDT) -- Caesars Entertainment has agreed to be sold to Fertitta Entertainment in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $17.6 billion, including debt, in a deal steered by four law firms, the companies announced Thursday. ...
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