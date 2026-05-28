Tesla Must Face Calif. Agency's Race Bias Fight In July Trial

By Dorothy Atkins ( May 28, 2026, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A California state judge has mostly rejected Tesla Inc.'s bid for a summary judgment win in the California Civil Rights Department's lawsuit alleging the electric-auto maker has allowed racism to run rampant at its Fremont factory, sending the high-stakes civil rights dispute to a July 20 jury trial....
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