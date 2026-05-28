FCA Seeks High Court Review Of 9th Circ. Arbitration Loss

By Caroline Simson ( May 28, 2026, 10:39 PM EDT) -- Fiat Chrysler will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Ninth Circuit decision refusing to send a class action over allegedly defective Jeep and Dodge headrests to arbitration, saying the justices must resolve whether a court or an arbitrator determines if a nonsignatory can enforce an arbitration clause....
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