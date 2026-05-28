CNN Accuses AI Co. Perplexity Of 'Free Riding' On Reporting

By Rae Ann Varona ( May 28, 2026, 8:55 PM EDT) -- CNN on Thursday became the latest news publisher to accuse Perplexity of copyright infringement, asserting in a complaint filed in New York federal court that the self-described artificial intelligence "answer engine" copied more than 17,000 of the network's stories, videos and images without permission....
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