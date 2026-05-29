Embattled Metal Recycler Sued Over NJ Facility Fires

By George Woolston ( May 29, 2026, 5:28 PM EDT) -- The operator of a metal recycling scrapyard in the city of Camden, New Jersey, was hit with a proposed class action in Garden State federal court alleging that its operation of the facility has resulted in numerous fires and explosions that release harmful emissions....
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