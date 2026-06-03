High Seas Vessel Forfeitures Face Constitutional Headwinds

By Evan Barr and Alice Colarossi ( June 3, 2026, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Over the past few months, the Trump administration has seized multiple tankers based on their links to trade violations. The most recent such action occurred on May 18 when U.S. naval forces in the Indian Ocean boarded and seized the Skywave, a vessel that had been previously sanctioned for its role in transporting Iranian oil. In some cases, the government has sought to civilly forfeit seized vessels and their contents in federal court....