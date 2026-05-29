SeatGeek Ditches Site User's Data Tracking Suit, For Now

By Gina Kim ( May 29, 2026, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge shut down a proposed class action alleging that SeatGeek deployed tracking pixels that share information about website users for targeted advertising, ruling Thursday that it didn't plead that the information was embarrassing or that its disclosure would be highly offensive, but she gave the plaintiff the opportunity to try again....
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