Man Who Used 'God And Ga. Football' For Fraud Gets 4 Years

By Kelcey Caulder ( May 28, 2026, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Atlanta sentenced a man who defrauded would-be investors and college football fans out of more than $940,000 to four years in prison on Thursday, saying he "took advantage of God and Georgia football" to carry out the schemes. ...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.