1st Circ. Says Mass. Police Head Immune Over Recording App
By Julie Manganis ( May 29, 2026, 3:28 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit has ruled that the superintendent of the Massachusetts state police is immune from civil rights claims in a proposed class action over the use of a Motorola app that secretly records phone conversations....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.