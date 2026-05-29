$7.25B Roundup Deal Sent To Calif. MDL

By Emily Field ( May 29, 2026, 8:12 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Thursday sent the case that resulted in a yet-to-be-finalized $7.25 billion settlement with Monsanto over claims that its weedkiller Roundup causes cancer to multidistrict litigation in California federal court, despite protests from the proposed class....
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