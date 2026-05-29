Preservation Group Wants Feds To Stop DC Golf Course Plans
By Isaac Monterose ( May 29, 2026, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A District of Columbia preservationist group and two recreational golfers told the D.C. federal court not to toss their golf course suit against the U.S. Department of the Interior and its U.S. National Park Service, arguing that the federal government needs to be stopped because it is currently going forward with its plans to turn a public park's historic recreational golf course into a professional golfing venue despite claiming otherwise....
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