CNN Strikes Tentative Deal To End Breastfeeding Bias Case
By Kelcey Caulder ( May 29, 2026, 2:33 PM EDT) -- CNN America and a former worker who claimed she was unlawfully denied a proper place to pump breast milk on the job told a D.C. federal court they had agreed on the broad strokes of a deal to resolve her suit. ...
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