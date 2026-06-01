Royo Is Healthwashing Keto-Friendly Baked Goods, Suit Says

By Gina Kim ( June 1, 2026, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Health-forward baked goods company Royo Bread has been hit with a proposed false advertising class action in New York federal court, accusing it of "health-washing" its line of keto-friendly, low-calorie bread, rolls and bagel products by claiming they contain fewer calories than they actually do. ...
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