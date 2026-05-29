7th Circ. Backs Pension Fund's Power To Expel Penske Unit

By Patrick Hoff ( May 29, 2026, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit ruled Friday that a Teamsters pension fund didn't overstep when it tried to kick out a Penske bargaining unit in Dallas, finding it was reasonable for plan trustees to conclude the agreement with the company allowed it to expel the unit....
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