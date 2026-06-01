Real Estate Co. Opposes CoStar Bid To Pause Antitrust Suit

By Grace Dixon ( June 1, 2026, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A real estate brokerage asked a Virginia federal court to allow proceedings to continue in its antitrust case against CoStar, noting that, although the parties agree that similar cases should be consolidated with the Virginia case, the suit need not be frozen in the meantime....
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