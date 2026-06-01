NY's Tax On 2nd Homes Compounds Residency Tax Risks

By Mark Parthemer ( June 1, 2026, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Last week, New York's state Legislature passed an annual surcharge on nonprimary residences of $5 million or more in New York City, applicable to owners whose primary residences lie outside the city. Signed by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on May 29, New York's surcharge is novel in structure, but it reflects a legislative appetite that is spreading....
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