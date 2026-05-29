Defamation Litigation Roundup: 'The Rip,' Lively, Justin Sun

By Theresa Schliep ( May 29, 2026, 10:01 PM EDT) -- In this month's review of defamation fights, Law360 details a suit by a pair of Miami-Dade police officers over a movie starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck that they said makes them seem like sleazy cops, as well as a case by a Trump family-backed cryptocurrency firm against Justin Sun....
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