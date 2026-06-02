3rd Circ. Preview: AI Copyright Spat, NJ Gun Law Battle
By Carla Baranauckas ( June 1, 2026, 11:56 PM EDT) -- A copyright fight over the future of AI‑powered legal research heads to the Third Circuit, where a legal publisher will argue this month that a legal technology company's use of its headnotes does not constitute fair use of copyrighted material. The court will also take up a challenge to New Jersey's firearm nuisance law in a case that asks when a trade group can bring a federal suit over a state statute....
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