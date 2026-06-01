Ex-Forklift Operators Hit Freight Co. With OT, Retaliation Suit
By Benjamin Morse ( June 1, 2026, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A warehouse and freight unloading company was hit with a proposed collective action in Georgia federal court by two former forklift operators who alleged they worked as many as 80 hours per week without proper overtime pay and were retaliated against for complaining....
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