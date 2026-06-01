Cold Storage Co. Says Investors Can't Claim Misleading IPO

By Emilie Ruscoe ( June 1, 2026, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Investors in temperature-controlled warehouse giant Lineage Inc. can't show they were misled about the company's prospects ahead of its $4.4 billion initial public offering in 2024, the company has argued in Michigan federal court, arguing it plainly disclosed at the time that it was debuting amid a "soft" market for cold storage....
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