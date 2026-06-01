NY Post Beats 'King Of Vape' Attempt At 'Creative Pleading'

By Sam Reisman ( June 1, 2026, 2:05 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has permanently tossed a defamation action a store owner operating as "The King of Vape" brought against the New York Post, saying the e-cigarette retailer "tried to get clever" by tweaking his case to skirt a standard required of libel suits brought by public figures....
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