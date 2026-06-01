Boeing, Rolls-Royce Say Claims Still Fail In Osprey Suit

By Mike Curley ( June 1, 2026, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The Boeing Co., Bell Textron Inc. and Rolls-Royce Corp. are again asking a California federal court to throw out breach of contract and fraudulent concealment claims in a suit over the deaths of five Marines in the June 2022 crash of a V-22 Osprey aircraft, saying the latest amended complaint does not save the claims....
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