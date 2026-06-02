Texas Crypto Group Ordered To Halt Unregistered Token Sales

By Sydney Price ( June 2, 2026, 3:17 PM EDT) -- The Texas State Securities Board announced it has entered an emergency order to halt a purported property group, its principals and an associated Texas resident from offering and selling unregistered and fraudulent tokenized real estate investments, saying the conduct "threatens immediate and irreparable public harm."...
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