Ramey Takes Fight Against $162K Fee To Supreme Court

By Elliot Weld ( June 1, 2026, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Prolific patent attorney William Ramey has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to look at a case in which his client was ordered to pay the attorney fees of a rival litigant after the case was tossed for asserting expired patents, saying the case had seen the standard for attorney fee awards "rewritten."...
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