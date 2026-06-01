Judge OKs 3rd Circ. Review For Homebuyer Antitrust Case
By Nate Beck ( June 1, 2026, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Monday allowed brokerage Hanna Holdings to ask the Third Circuit to review a March decision largely rejecting its attempt to escape claims from homebuyers that its allegiance to National Association of Realtor rules drove up the cost of purchases....
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