Anthropic Confidentially Files IPO Plans

By Lauren Berg ( June 1, 2026, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Artificial intelligence giant Anthropic announced Monday that it had confidentially submitted a proposed initial public offering to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, just days after it hit a post-money valuation of $965 billion after securing $65 billion of investor commitments in its massive Series H funding round....
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